Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:01PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Isolated higher amounts to a foot possible near Alpine
and in the foothills on the east side of the valley. Southwest
to west winds gusting around 35 mph mainly in open areas.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall
between late Friday evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry
enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.