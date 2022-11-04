Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:01PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Isolated higher amounts to a foot possible near Alpine

and in the foothills on the east side of the valley. Southwest

to west winds gusting around 35 mph mainly in open areas.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall

between late Friday evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry

enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.