Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 1:37PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 9 inches,

with up to 14 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no

accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad

Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit,

Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton

Hill, Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper

Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are

possible, even with snow being wet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.