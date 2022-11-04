Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:01PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

west of Nugget Canyon, including Sage Junction and Cokeville.

Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches around Kemmerer. Winds gusting

as high as 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall

Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The combination of snow

and wind will lead to reduced visibility along US 30.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.