High Wind Warning issued November 5 at 1:56PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls…Rexburg…St Anthony…INL and Craters
of the Moon. This also includes I 15 from Idaho Falls
northward.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is expected, along with potential power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and reduced visibility,
especially along I 15 north of Idaho Falls, is expected.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.