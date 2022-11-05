Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 1:56PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The strongest winds will be across portions of the

Snake Plain and Magic Valley. Gusts over 50 mph are possible

along I 84 near Yale and also along Idaho 33 between Rexburg

and the Teton Valley.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Dubois, Spencer, Edie

School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue,

and Picabo.

* WHEN…Through 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and reduced visibility is

possible, especially in recently plowed areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.