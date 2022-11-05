Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:48PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Expect snow to continue to dissipate but wind gusts of 45
to 55 mph will continue to cause extensive blowing and drifting
snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
expected, even with snow being wet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.