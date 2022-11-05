Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:48PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Expect snowfall to continue to dissipate this evening
but still expecting winds gusting up to 50 mph to continue
causing extensive blowing snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Stanley, Clayton, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades,
Victor, Emigration Summit, and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
expected, even with snow being wet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.