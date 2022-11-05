Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow, and areas of blowing
snow. Additional snowfall of 3 to 6 inches is expected. South
to southwest winds gusting around 35 mph, mainly in open areas.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall through
midday today. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become
disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in
quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.