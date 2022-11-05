Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow, and significant blowing snow.
Additional snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is expected. West winds
gusting 40 to 50 mph, especially in exposed areas.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible over
Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Whiteout conditions are
expected at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall through
midday today. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become
disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in
quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.