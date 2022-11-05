Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow, and significant blowing snow.

Additional snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is expected. West winds

gusting 40 to 50 mph, especially in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible over

Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Whiteout conditions are

expected at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall through

midday today. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become

disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.