Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow with areas of blowing
snow. Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches around Mammoth, and
in the Lamer Valley. Additional snowfall between 5 and 10 inches
over southern portions of Yellowstone. West wind gusting as
high as 50 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of the
park could be difficult at times especially this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall through
midday today.
If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare
for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility.
Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost.
Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.