Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow, and significant blowing snow.

Additional snowfall between 4 and 8 inches are expected with the

heaviest snow over the north. West winds gusting 40 to 60 mph,

especially in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…The combination of snow and wind will greatly reduce

visibility to whiteout conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall through

early afternoon. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become

disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.