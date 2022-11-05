Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snowfall
between 2 and 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts possible near
Alpine and in the foothills on the east side of the valley.
Southwest to west winds gusting around 35 mph mainly in open
areas.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall by
early afternoon. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become
disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in
quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.