Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snowfall

between 2 and 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts possible near

Alpine and in the foothills on the east side of the valley.

Southwest to west winds gusting around 35 mph mainly in open

areas.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall by

early afternoon. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become

disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.