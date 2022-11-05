Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 2:39PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, especially in exposed
areas.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…The combination of snow and wind will greatly reduce
visibility to whiteout conditions at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.