Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 2:39PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
mountain passes. Whiteout conditions are still expected.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.