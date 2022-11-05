Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 3:35AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet. Total accumulation
of 7 to 14 inches above 6500ft. Accumulation of 2 to 6 inches
below 6500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially in
the mountains.
* WHERE…Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
expected, even with snow being wet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.