Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 3:35AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of 10 to 20

inches with spotty amounts near 25 inches are likely. For Swan

Valley, 4 to 8 inches is expected. Accumulations of 6 to 12

inches are expected for the Stanley Basin. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph, especially at highest elevations.

* WHERE…Stanley, Clayton, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades,

Victor, Emigration Summit, and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are

expected, even with snow being wet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.