Winter Storm Warning issued November 5 at 4:42PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Expect snowfall to slowly dissipate this evening. Locally

gusty winds up to 45 mph will cause areas of blowing snow and

reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.