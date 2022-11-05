Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:50AM MDT until November 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches above 4500 feet in elevation, with wind gusts of 40 to

50 mph. The valleys will see around 1 inch of snow, combined

with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel will be very difficult. Damaging

winds could blow down trees. Heavy snow and blowing snow will

drift over remote trails and backcountry roadways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.