Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:48PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
above 6500 feet. Winds will continue to gust 45 to 55 mph and
cause extensive blowing and drifting snow with reduced
visibilities.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border
Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton Hill,
Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
possible, even with snow being wet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.