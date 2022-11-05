Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:48PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

above 6500 feet. Winds will continue to gust 45 to 55 mph and

cause extensive blowing and drifting snow with reduced

visibilities.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad

Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border

Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton Hill,

Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are

possible, even with snow being wet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.