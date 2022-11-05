Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:51AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches west of Nugget Canyon, including Sage Junction and

Cokeville. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches around Kemmerer.

Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Roads could become slick and hazardous at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall this

afternoon and early evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The combination of

snow and wind will lead to reduced visibility along US 30.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.