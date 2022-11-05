Skip to Content
today at 10:56 AM
Published 3:35 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 3:35AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 9 inches,
with up to 14 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no
accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton
Hill, Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper
Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
possible, even with snow being wet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

