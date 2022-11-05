Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:42PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulation of 2 to 4 inches
above 6500 feet. Areas of wind gusts 45 to 55 mph will cause blowing
and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malad Summit, Preston, St. Charles,
Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and Georgetown Summit.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.