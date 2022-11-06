Special Weather Statement issued November 6 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm will move through the area tonight through
Wednesday. Tonight into Monday these areas will likely have too
high of snow levels 6000 to 7500 feet to see any snow, mostly
rain or a rain/snow mix. These areas will see breezy to moderate
southerly winds (25 to 40 mph gusts), mainly Monday afternoon.
Monday night into Tuesday expect snow levels to drop to near
valley floors. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for these areas
Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some localized snow higher
than 3 inches is possible.
Additional snow on Wednesday is likely for most of these valley
locations as well. There is still uncertainty on snow levels and
snow location at this point for Wednesday.