Special Weather Statement issued November 6 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A winter storm will move through the area tonight through

Wednesday. Tonight into Monday these areas will likely have too

high of snow levels 6000 to 7500 feet to see any snow, mostly

rain or a rain/snow mix. These areas will see breezy to moderate

southerly winds (25 to 40 mph gusts), mainly Monday afternoon.

Monday night into Tuesday expect snow levels to drop to near

valley floors. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for these areas

Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some localized snow higher

than 3 inches is possible.

Additional snow on Wednesday is likely for most of these valley

locations as well. There is still uncertainty on snow levels and

snow location at this point for Wednesday.