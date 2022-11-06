Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 12:12PM MST until November 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.