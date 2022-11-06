Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 12:22PM MST until November 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches above 6,500 feet, with about one foot along mountain

passes. The highest peaks along the Montana Divide could

receive up to two feet.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.