Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 12:22PM MST until November 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches in the valleys and up to 8 inches on mountain passes.

Above 6,500 feet, accumulations will range 7 to 12 inches,

with isolated areas of up to 17 inches along the highest

terrain.

* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Ketchum, Sun

Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.