Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 3:57AM MST until November 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches in the valleys and up to 8 inches on mountain passes.
Above 6,500 feet, accumulations will range 7 to 12 inches, with
isolated areas of up to 17 inches along the highest terrain.
* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.