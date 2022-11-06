Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 3:57AM MST until November 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches above 6,500 feet, with about one foot along mountain
passes. The highest peaks along the Montana Divide could receive
up to two feet.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

