Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 12:22PM MST until November 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

in the valleys and 3 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Including the city of Stanley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.