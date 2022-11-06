Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 12:22PM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
in the valleys and 6 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range- Big
Hole Mountains-Including the cities of Albion, Almo, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace,
Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect reduced visibility and blowing
snow driving through mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.