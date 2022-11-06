Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 12:22PM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

in the valleys and 6 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range- Big

Hole Mountains-Including the cities of Albion, Almo, Inkom,

McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace,

Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes on

Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect reduced visibility and blowing

snow driving through mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.