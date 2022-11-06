Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 3:06PM MST until November 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting to 30 mph at times.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.