Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 4:36AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A winter storm will continue to move through the area through

Wednesday. Snow levels will remain around 6500 to 7500 feet until

a passing cold front drops snow levels to valley floors by tonight.

Precipitation will begin as rain or rain/snow mix and transition

throughout the evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for these

areas through tomorrow morning. Some localized snow higher than 3

inches is possible.

These areas will see breezy to moderate southerly winds (25 to 40

mph gusts), tapering off through the evening.

Additional snow may accumulate through Wednesday in these

locations as well, especially those further east.