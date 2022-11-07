Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 11:10AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.