Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 11:10AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.