Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 4:08AM MST until November 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional accumulations of 6 to 12

inches above 6,500 feet.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.