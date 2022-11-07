Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 4:08AM MST until November 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
above 7,500 feet.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.