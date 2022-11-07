Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 5:45AM MST until November 8 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over

Teton and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.