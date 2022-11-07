Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 7:09PM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Moderate to heavy snow at times. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally higher amounts

possible in the higher Tetons, and around Grand Targhee.

Mountain top winds of 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.