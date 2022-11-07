Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 7:09PM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Moderate to heavy snow at times. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally higher amounts
possible in the higher Tetons, and around Grand Targhee.
Mountain top winds of 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.