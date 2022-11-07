Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 10:45AM MST until November 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
Snow will continue but road temps will warm and allow impacts to
decrease.
Snow will continue but road temps will warm and allow impacts to
decrease.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.