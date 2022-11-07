Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 11:10AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially on roadways

heading into the mountains. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.