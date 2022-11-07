Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:32PM MST until November 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.