Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:32PM MST until November 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton,

Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.