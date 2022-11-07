Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:32PM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches,
except 6 to 17 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.