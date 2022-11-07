Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 4:08AM MST until November 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
above 6,500 feet and up to 5 inches above 8,000 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Including the city of Stanley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.