Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 4:08AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches,
except 6 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 5 PM today to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.