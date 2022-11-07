Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 4:08AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches in the valleys and 6 to 16 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range-

Big Hole Mountains-Including the cities of Albion, Almo,

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit,

Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and

Victor.

* WHEN…From 5 PM today to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.