Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 7:09PM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph on the peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially on
roadways heading into the mountains. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.