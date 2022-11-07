Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 7:09PM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph on the peaks.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially on

roadways heading into the mountains. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.