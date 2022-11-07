Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 5:36 PM
Published 9:16 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 9:16AM MST until November 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content