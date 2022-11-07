Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 9:16AM MST until November 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.