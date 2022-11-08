Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…New snowfall of 2 to 3 inches. Localized amounts of 4 to
6 inches in Grand Teton National Park and in the foothills
along the eastern edge of Star Valley.
* WHERE..Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Tuesday night and Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between
about 8 PM Tuesday and sunrise Wednesday. Daytime temperatures
in the lower 30s may limit additional accumulation in the
valleys during the day Wednesday.