Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 3:03PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…New snowfall of 2 to 3 inches. Localized amounts of 4 to
6 inches in Grand Teton National Park and in the foothills along
the eastern edge of Star Valley. Lesser amounts around Kemmerer.

* WHERE..Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Tuesday night and Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between
about 8 PM Tuesday and sunrise Wednesday. Daytime temperatures
in the lower 30s may limit additional accumulation in the
valleys during the day Wednesday.

National Weather Service

