Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 3:54AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…South to southwest wind between 25 and 35 mph with gusts
40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Sublette, Sweetwater and southern Lincoln counties.
* WHEN…Today. The strongest winds are likely between 9 AM and 4
PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mainly to transportation, especially on
west to east orientated roads. Control issues are likely,
especially for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.