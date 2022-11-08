Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 3:54AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…South to southwest wind between 25 and 35 mph with gusts

40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sublette, Sweetwater and southern Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…Today. The strongest winds are likely between 9 AM and 4

PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mainly to transportation, especially on

west to east orientated roads. Control issues are likely,

especially for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including

campers and tractor trailers.