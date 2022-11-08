Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:54 AM

Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 3:54AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…South to southwest wind between 25 and 35 mph with gusts
40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sublette, Sweetwater and southern Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…Today. The strongest winds are likely between 9 AM and 4
PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mainly to transportation, especially on
west to east orientated roads. Control issues are likely,
especially for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content