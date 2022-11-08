Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 1:35PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Blowing and drifting snow is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

